Omicron variant: DDMA issues guidelines for Delhi airport; all you need to know

In view of the concerns around the Omicron COVID-19 variant, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an order regarding international passengers landing at Delhi Airport. According to this order, airlines have to inform passengers coming from countries classified as ‘at-risk’ nations about COVID-19 testing procedures at the airport. Countries that have been classified as ‘at-risk’ nations are United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Omicron has been termed as ‘variant of concern’ by the Geneva-based World Health Organisation. Confirmed cases of Omicron have been found in at least 14 countries till date and several countries have imposed travel bans on South Africa and its neighbouring countries so far.

Important points to know about the latest DDMA guidelines

1. Delhi government has posted Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and additional district magistrates (ADMs) of different districts.

2. The ADMs and SDMs with supporting staff will work in the airport on day-night shift from December 1, 2021 to May 15, 2022.

3. If tested COVID-19 positive, passengers will have to observe strict isolation and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

4. These passengers will be kept at a separate isolation facility. For this purpose, a dedicated ward of 40 beds has been made at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital.

5. In case a passenger tests negative, they will have to observe 7-day home quarantine and will be tested again on the eighth day.

6. If the report comes back as negative, they will self-monitor for seven days. Cost of the test has to be borne by the passenger.

7. No such restrictions will be applicable for passengers coming from countries other than those on the government’s ‘at-risk’ list. They will, however, be advised to self monitor their symptoms for 14 days.

8. Random testing will be conducted for 5 percent of such passengers.

9. Cost of testing such passengers and their samples will be borne by the Civil Aviation Ministry and sent for genome sequencing.

10. Children below 5 years of age will be exempt from this testing. However, if a child looks symptomatic, then he/she will be tested.



(With agency inputs)

Also read: Govt extends capping of trade margin on oxygen concentrators till May 31

Also read: Omicron variant: 7-day quarantine for those arriving from 'at risk' countries in Maha