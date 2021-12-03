Omicron variant scare: 10 international passengers untraceable in Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said on Friday that 10 passengers who arrived in the city from African countries have gone untraceable. This development comes after two Omicron cases were detected in Karnataka on Thursday.

BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that the health officials are trying to track these individuals. “Tracing process is a continuous process, we will keep doing that. Whoever is not responding over phone calls, there is a standard protocol. We will follow that. I don't have direct information with me. I request people to be on guard and take safety measures,” Gupta said.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar also said that after Omicron was detected in South Africa, 57 passengers landed in Bengaluru, out of which BBMP is unable to trace 10. "Their mobile phones are switched off and they are not available at the address," he said.

The minister added that BBMP is trying hard to find the individuals.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has asked people to not panic, not let their guard down, follow appropriate COVID-19 behaviour and get vaccinated.

One of the Omicron-infected patients is a 66-year-old foreign national who had travelled to South Africa, and the other a 46-year-old healthcare worker based in Bengaluru, who has no travel history.

