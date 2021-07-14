scorecardresearch
Over 15 million unused Covid vaccines doses available with states, private hospital: Govt

Over 39.59 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 30,250 doses are in the pipeline

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 38,07,68,770 doses, the ministry said

More than 1.51 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Over 39.59 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 30,250 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 38,07,68,770 doses, the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

