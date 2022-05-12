Over 50% of COVID survivors show at least 1 symptom even after 2 years: Lancet

More than half of people hospitalised with COVID-19 show at least one symptom even after two years of getting infected, a study by the medical journal The Lancet has said.

The Lancet Respiratory Medicine's study showed evidence that a considerable proportion of people who have recovered from COVID-19 have long-term effects on multiple organs and systems.

The Lancet's study evaluated 1,192 participants with acute COVID-19 treated at Jin Yin-tan Hospital in Wuhan, between January 7 and May 29, 2020, at the intervals of six months, 12 months, and two years.

The study suggests that COVID-19 patients have poorer health and quality of life compared to the population that did not get infected.

This is especially true for people with long COVID, who typically still have at least one symptom, including fatigue, shortness of breath, and sleep difficulties two years after falling ill, the study said.

The long-term health impacts of COVID-19 have remained largely unknown, as the longest follow-up studies to date have been only for around one year, according to the researchers.

The study said that there is a need for continued support to a significant proportion of people who have had COVID-19, and to understand how vaccines, emerging treatments, and virus variants affect long-term health outcomes.

Health and fitness assessments include a six-minute walking test, laboratory tests, and questionnaires on symptoms, mental health, health-related quality of life, if they had returned to work, and health-care use after discharge.

The study found that six months after falling ill, 68 per cent of participants reported at least one long COVID symptom, and after two years, symptoms reported by patients had fallen to 55 per cent, they said.

The symptoms of fatigue or muscle weakness fell from 52 per cent at six months to 30 per cent at two years, the study found.

The research highlighted that after two years of being infected, 31 per cent of the studied patients reported fatigue or muscle weakness and 31 per cent reported sleep difficulties.

COVID-19 patients were also more likely to report a number of other symptoms including joint pain, palpitations, dizziness, and headaches, they said. While in mental health, 35 per cent reported pain or discomfort and 19 per cent reported anxiety or depression.