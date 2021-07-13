People taking 3rd COVID-19 wave warnings lightly, it's not a 'weather update': Centre

The health ministry officials on Tuesday said people are taking the COVID-19 third wave warnings lightly. They said people are talking about the third wave warning as if it were a "weather update", and are not understanding the seriousness of the situation.

"We would like to request to everyone - when we talk about the third wave (of Covid), we are taking it as a weather update and not understanding its seriousness and our responsibilities associated with it," Lav Agarwal, health ministry joint secretary said at a presser.

Niti Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul explained that globally, a third wave of the pandemic is being experienced. "We have to join hands to ensure that third wave doesn't hit India," Dr Paul said.

"Prime Minister Modi today clearly said that we should focus on keeping third wave at bay, instead of discussing when it would come in India," the Niti Aayog member added.

Health officials informed on Tuesday that a surge in COVID-19 cases is being seen in some states such as Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh. While in some states, COVID-19 cases have plateaued instead of going down.

"We have deputed central teams in 11 states so they can help states in Covid management. Besides northeastern states, the teams have been sent to Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Odisha, as they were reflecting a growth trajectory," Agarwal said.

Regarding the matter of the Centre granting indemnity to pharma major Moderna, Dr Paul said talks have begun but Moderna is yet to reply. "We are waiting for the process. Negotiations are on with positive mind. We are in the process of trying to clinch it but there is a back and forth as it's a negotiated process," he said.

The Niti Aayog member also said COVID-19 vaccine production is rising gradually. "It is a planned affair and with this increment, the vaccine is being made available and we have to implement the vaccine program," he said.

