PM Modi interacts with Gennova, Biological E, Dr Reddy's teams to review vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held virtual meetings with three teams working on the development and manufacturing of vaccine for COVID-19. These teams from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Biological E and Dr Reddy's Laboratories discussed their vaccine development plans with the PM.

Appreciating the efforts being taken by these scientists, PM Modi asked them to come out with ideas on regulatory processes and related matters. He added they should take extra efforts to inform the public about vaccines and related matters such as its efficacy in simple language.

Matters relating to logistics, transport, cold chain, etc, with respect to vaccine distribution were also discussed. PM Modi advised all the departments concerned to engage with the manufacturers and seek to resolve matters.

As pharma companies move ahead with their clinical trials, the government has also stepped up efforts to devise the vaccine distribution plan. PM Modi, who had earlier said that each Indian will get the vaccine, paid a three-city tour to review coronavirus vaccine development last week.

The PM visited Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) and reviewed the manufacturing process of COVID-19 vaccine. He interacted with scientists at the SII and went around the facility, taking stock of vaccine development work. The SII Pune has collaborated with the University of Oxford and British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca Plc to manufacture Covidshield vaccine in India.

Apart from SII, PM Modi also visited the campuses of Gujarat-based Zydus Cadila, and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. He reviewed the vaccine development process at Zydus' research centre, located over 20 km from Ahmedabad. At the Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad, the Prime Minister reviewed the progress of Covaxin, a vaccine candidate being developed by the company along with ICMR. He also interacted with Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella, scientists and senior management.

