PM Modi to interact with CMs on emerging COVID-19 situation tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers on emerging COVID-19 situation in the country on Wednesday through video conferencing, an official said on Tuesday.

The prime minister has been holding a number of meetings from time to time with chief ministers of all states, other officials since the outbreak of the virus, to keep a check on India's COVID situation as well as to discuss ways to further ramp up COVID-19 vaccination drive, that started on 16 January, 2021.

In the upcoming meeting too, PM Modi is expected to take stock of the COVID/Omicron cases in the country and discuss the steps to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

This meeting comes at a time when states are witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases again, resulting in fears of a fourth wave.

As the country witnesses uptick in COVID-19 cases, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Karnataka have re-imposed the mask mandate and appealed to citizens to maintain social distancing at public places.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus tally increased to 4,30,62,569 after 2,483 new COVID cases were reported. According to the Union health ministry, the active cases dipped to 15,636.

The COVID death toll increased to 5,23,622 as Assam reconciled 1,347 deaths and Kerala 47, the health ministry data updated at 8 am stated.

The Centre informed that the daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.55 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.58 per cent.

Earlier today, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved three Covid vaccines for the restricted emergency use authorisation (EUA) for children of different age groups.

The DCGI approved ZyCov-D for 12 years and above, Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN for 6-12 years and Biological E’s Corbevax for 5-12 years