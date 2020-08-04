Sun Pharma launches Favipiravir for Rs 35 per tablet to treat COVID-19 patients

Joining the long list of brands that have launched Indian versions of Favipiravir, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said on Tuesday that it has launched FluGuard -- a version of Favipiravir 200 mg -- at Rs 35 per tablet for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 patients in India.

"With over 50,000 COVID-19 cases being reported daily in India, there is an urgent need to provide more treatment options to healthcare professionals. We are launching FluGuard at an economical price to make the drug accessible to more and more patients thereby reducing their financial burden. This is in line with our continuous efforts to support India's pandemic response," Kirti Ganorkar, CEO of India Business, Sun Pharma, said on Tuesday.

With this, close to 11 players -- Glenmark, Cipla and Dr Reddy's and others -- are either selling their versions of Favipiravir in the market or will launch soon.

Also read: Sun Pharma gets DCGI nod to start clinical trial of Nafamostat drug in COVID-19 patients

The company said it'll work closely with the government and medical community to ensure availability of FluGuard to patients across the country. FluGuard will be available in the market from this week.

Favipiravir is the only oral anti-viral treatment approved in India for the potential treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection. Ever since it received approval in India, companies have launched their versions of Favipiravir for different prices. Glenmark Pharma was the first one to launch the Favipiravir drug in India for Rs 103 a tablet. The company later revised the price to Rs 79 a tablet. Brinton Pharma also launched the Favipiravir drug at Rs 59 per tablet. Jenburkt Pharma launched it for Rs 39 per tablet.

Hyderabad-based generic pharma major Hetero also launched Favipiravir under the brand name 'Favivir' to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 cases. Hetero has priced it at Rs 59 per tablet.

Currently, the favipiravir drug is being sold in the price range of Rs 35 and Rs 75 per tablet for 200mg.

Also read: COVID-19 cure: Sun Pharma dengue drug AQCH enters Phase II clinical trial

Besides, Sun Pharma has received approval from DCGI to initiate a clinical trial with Nafamostat Mesilate in COVID-19 patients. Nafamostat is approved in Japan for the improvement of acute symptoms of pancreatitis and treatment of Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC).

The company's drug AQCH, a phytopharmaceutical plant-derived drug, has also been approved for the treatment of COVID-19. The first phase of the drug has been successful. The company received approval from the DCGI for conducting Phase II clinical trial in April.

Sun Pharma stock is trading 1.88 per cent or Rs 10.30 up at Rs 529.65 today as compared to the previous close of Rs 519.40 on the National Stock Exchange.

Also read: Sun Pharma gets DCGI nod to start clinical trial of Nafamostat drug in COVID-19 patients