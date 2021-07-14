Third wave unlikely as majority Indians already exposed: Veteran virologist Jacob John

Veteran virologist Jacob John believes that a third wave of Covid-19 across the country is unlikely unless there is an outbreak of a more dangerous and infectious variant than the Delta mutant.

"The extent of population that is unexposed to the virus during the last two waves and vaccination coverage will determine the next wave," former head of departments of clinical virology and microbiology at Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, said.

According to his analysis of the percentage of population infected during the first and second waves and the three sero-survey reports, 1 billion out of the country's 1.4 billion population may have already been infected.

"The remaining 400 million people who are distributed across India, may not be enough to sustain a wave unless the variant is more infectious than the Delta," John said.

A large number of urban population and adults, the former professor said, have already been exposed to the virus or are vaccinated. "Rural areas may report a surge in cases, but I am not sure if that alone will lead to a Covid-19 wave. Unexposed population is definitely more susceptible to the virus, but waves do require concentration of people," he added.

He, however, clarified that he would not totally deny the possibility of a third wave and is only against the panic it would cause. "We have to be guarded and prepared, not overreact," he said.

Amid concerns about Lambda, the dominant variant in Peru that has been now detected in 28 other countries, John said the government must intensify genome sequencing of the virus. "India is not looking at variants as carefully as many other countries. Every variant must be kept under check," he said.

Lack of evidence and information about how dangerous or infectious Lambda is, make it difficult to predict how the variant will behave. "We should be alert and look for Lambda variants. Whether it will outsmart Delta is something we have to wait and see," he said.

He favoured reopening of schools, but only after vaccinating children. "Children will not transmit the virus as efficiently as adults," John said. "That is no comfort because we do not want anybody to transmit. Vaccination is the key to reopen schools."

