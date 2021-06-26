Travelling abroad? Here's how you can link your COVID-19 vaccination certificate to your passport

The CoWIN portal is now allowing users to link their COVID-19 vaccination certificates to their passports for use during international travel. "Now, you can update your passport number in your vaccination certificate," the official handle of Aarogya Setu app said in a tweet on Saturday.

Now you can update your Passport number in your vaccination certificate.

Login to https://t.co/S3pUooMbXX.

Select Raise a Issue

Select the passport option



Select the person from the drop down menu



Enter passport number

Submit



You will receive the new certificate in seconds. pic.twitter.com/Ed5xIbN834 — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 24, 2021



You can link your COVID-19 vaccination certificates to your passport by following these easy steps:



Step 1: Visit the official portal of CoWIN - www. cowin.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the 'Raise an issue' option.

Step 3: Click on the 'Passport' option and select the person whose certificate you want to link, from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Enter your passport number

Step 5: Submit the details.



In case, there is a mismatch of details between the passport and COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the Co-WIN platform allows users to edit personal details to match them.

Now you can update your Passport number in your vaccination certificate.

Login to https://t.co/S3pUooMbXX.

Select Raise a Issue

Select the passport option



Select the person from the drop down menu



Enter passport number

Submit



You will receive the new certificate in seconds. pic.twitter.com/Ed5xIbN834 — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 24, 2021



Here's how users can edit their personal details on Co-WIN portal:



Step 1: Go to the official portal of CoWIN - www. cowin.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the 'Raise an issue' option.

Step 3:Then click on the 'Correction in certificate' option

Step 4: From the drop-down menu, select the person whose details you want to change

Step 5: Choose the options you need to make corrections and edit the details.

Step 6: Click on 'submit'.



Earlier in June, the Centre had directed those going abroad for jobs, education, or as part of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympic Games, to get their COVID-19 vaccination certificates linked to their passports before travelling.