Unnao vaccine racket: 3,000 doses lying in open, false vaccination texts received

In Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, a huge stockpile of unregistered doses was found after people complained of receiving incorrect messages that they were vaccinated.

The case of fake vaccination was unearthed in Unnao's Miyaganj area, where more than 3,000 vaccine doses were kept out of cold storage.

Around 3,000 vaccine doses meant for the Community Health Center in Miyaganj were recovered under suspicious circumstances at the residence of a private employee.

The CMO has ordered a probe into the incident after it caused a stir among locals and district administration alike. The BJP MLA from Safipur Bambalal Diwakar, who reached the spot, has complained to high-ranking officials and the Chief Minister's Office, demanding action against the culprits.

IO Sangeet Patel said that store helper Rani, who used to maintain the vaccine boxes, was asked by CHC superintendent Aftab Ahmed to keep the boxes of vaccine doses at her place. She said she had no idea about what use these shots were put to and was only following the superintendent's orders.

On further enquiry, the superintendent at the Miyaganj CHC had fled the scene. He was out of reach, and both his mobile numbers were switched off.

Umesh Chandra, 42, told IndiaToday that the second shot was due to be administered on November 7. But even before he reached the center, he received a message on his phone stating that he had been administered the second dose.

Poonam, a resident of Bhupatikheda, is struggling to get her second dose as the full vaccination certificate has already been generated.

She said that even though she did not get the second dose of the vaccine, the message of completion of vaccination came on my phone; when she contacted the Community Health Center, they told her to go to the district hospital.

Safipur MLA Bambalal Diwakar said that after the residents complained to him about getting wrong messages of complete vaccination, he took cognisance and spoke to the district magistrate about the issue.