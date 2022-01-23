Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday tested positive for the coronavirus. Naidu, who is currently in Hyderabad, has decided to isolate himself for a week.

"Vice President Shri M Venkaiah Naidu was found positive in the COVID test report today. He is currently in Hyderabad. Following the Covid protocol, he has decided to isolate himself for a week," a tweet from the Vice President of India handle said.

The Vice President has also requested those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested, the tweet in Hindi said.

उपराष्ट्रपति ने आग्रह किया है कि विगत दिनों में जो भी लोग उनके संपर्क में आए थे, वे भी स्वयं को अलग रखें और अपनी जांच करवाएं। — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 23, 2022

With him testing positive just ahead of the Republic Day, he is unlikely to participate in the celebrations on January 26.

India is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases for the last few weeks, with the country reporting 3,33,533 new cases on Sunday.

