Was SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 engineered as a bio weapon? Here's what Indian scientists say 

Controversy surrounding the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the causative agent of COVID-19, has reignited after a researcher from the Wuhan Institute of Virology alleged that China engineered the coronavirus as a "bio weapon." The researcher, Chao Shao, claimed that he and his colleagues were given four strains to study and determine the most effective one for spreading.

Previous investigations conducted by various agencies suggest that the Wuhan lab had been involved in coronavirus research and vaccine development in collaboration with the People's Liberation Army. However, it is believed that the coronaviruses used in the research were genetically distinct from SARS-CoV-2 and could not have resulted in the creation of the virus strain responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The genomic sequence of SARS-CoV-2 offers a means of testing whether the virus originated and was propagated or replicated in the laboratory. The evidence emerging from various investigations does not support that SARS-CoV-2 was genetically engineered or was laboratory-adapted,” said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Kant further emphasised that our current knowledge neither confirms nor refutes the possibility of the SARS-CoV-2 originating from a lab.

Shao's claims come shortly after US intelligence agencies stated that they found "no evidence" that the Chinese laboratory engaged in genetic engineering on viruses related to COVID-19 or possessed such viruses in their stockpiles prior to the 2019 outbreak. A report requested by Congress mentioned that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is unable to determine the exact origins of the pandemic. Intelligence agencies remain divided on whether the virus originated from an infected animal or from a laboratory accident. The report compiles findings from major US intelligence agencies.

Indian scientists hold mixed views on whether COVID-19 could have been used as a bio weapon, with some believing that SARS-CoV-2 does not entirely fit the criteria of a biological agent. Kant argues, "The SARS-CoV-2 did cause panic, and the virus is highly infectious, but not everyone who caught the infection developed the disease." Scientifically speaking, a bio weapon typically targets young adults and the middle-aged population, unlike SARS-CoV-2, which predominantly affects the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

Kant explained that unlike SARS-CoV-2, a bio weapon is usually stable in the environment and requires a certain level of release control that biological weapons possess. Additionally, he questioned why China would unleash a bio weapon on its own population, considering that SARS-CoV-2 did not benefit China in any way. Kant concluded that it is unlikely the coronavirus was genetically engineered as a bio weapon.

Nevertheless, the claims made by the Chinese scientist have raised concerns among prominent Indian scientists, and they suggest that the theory of the virus being used as a bio weapon should be thoroughly examined. "It is crucial to approach these claims with diplomacy and balance, considering the available evidence and ongoing scientific investigations,” said Dr K Madan Gopal, Advisor-Public Health Administration National Health Systems Resource Centre, Union Health Ministry.

“The global community is urged to remain committed to uncovering the truth about the origins of COVID-19, prioritising public health, and mitigating the far-reaching impact of the pandemic worldwide. Through open and transparent dialogue, international cooperation can be fostered, leading to a comprehensive understanding of this global health crisis,” he said.

In a May 2003 publication, EMBO Reports, a peer-reviewed scientific journal covering research related to molecular biology, discussed the history of biological warfare. It stated that over the past century, more than 500 million people died from infectious diseases, with tens of thousands of deaths resulting from the deliberate release of pathogens or toxins, mostly by the Japanese during their attacks on China in World War II. Although international treaties outlawed biological weapons in 1925 and 1972, countries have continued offensive weapons research and large-scale production of biological weapons. The paper expressed concerns that as our knowledge of disease-causing agents increases, modified pathogens could potentially become devastating agents for biological warfare.

"Developing a bioweapon is one of the biggest crimes against humanity. The artificial generation of the poliovirus and enhancing the transmissibility of H5N1 were condemned by the global scientific community. If the manipulation of COVID-19 is proven, it would fall into the same category,” said Dr N K Ganguly, senior scientist and former Director General of ICMR. Ganguly is currently the visiting professor at policy center for biomedical research, Translational Health Science & Technology Institute, Faridabad.

