Cryptocurrency price today: Shiba Inu down 11% ; Doge, AVAX and Cardano slip 9% ; majority crypto tokens in red

Cryptocurrency prices have fallen today as well. Crypto markets have remained in the red on Friday morning. The global cryptocurrency market cap has taken a hit and is down by 2.76 per cent from Thursday’s levels. Data from CoinMarketCap, a cryptocurrency data aggregator, showed that the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $ 1.09 trillion, lower than Thursday’s $1.12 trillion. Cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s dominance stands at 40.25 per cent, an increase of 0.19 per cent over the day. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $61.56 billion marking a 16.11 per cent decrease.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

Top cryptocurrency tokens like Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB have also tanked over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at $22,761, down 2.98 per cent. Ether token of the Ethereum blockchain network also showed a downtrend of 2.19 per cent. The cryptocurrency is trading at $1,816. Binance Smart Chain’s cryptocurrency token BNB fell 4.70 per cent.

Stablecoin prices today

Stablecoins also showed downtrend. USDT Tether stablecoin witnessed 0.01 per cent negative change in its value over the last 24 hours but the cryptocurrency maintained its peg at $1. USDC stablecoin also fell 0.01 per cent and remained pegged at $1.

BinanceUSD tumbled 0.01 per cent. The stablecoin is trading at $1 whereas stablecoin DAI slipped 0.04 per cent and is trading at $0.9994.

Layer 1 blockchain cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency tokens native to Layer 1 blockchain networks like Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and others also slipped down over the last 24 hours.

Cardano's ADA token slid 9.02 per cent. Solana slipped by 6.13. Avalanche's AVAX is down 9.57 per cent. Ripple’s XRP dropped 4.40 per cent.

Polkadot and Polygon

Polkadot blockchain’s DOT slipped down 7.08 per cent and Polygon’s MATIC slipped by 6.77 per cent.

Memecoins

Memecoins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also took a hit over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin slid 9.34 per cent. Shiba Inu crashed 11.07 per cent.

Overall, the majority of top cryptocurrency tokens slipped from their positions over the last 24 hours.

