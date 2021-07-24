Amazon to hire a digital currency and blockchain expert amid rising interest in cryptocurrency

Amazon is looking to hire a digital currency and blockchain product lead for its payments team, implying that the company may be seriously considering cryptocurrencies. As per a recent job posting by the US-based e-tailer, the new hire will develop "Amazon's Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap."

"You will leverage your domain expertise in Blockchain, Distributed Ledger, Central Bank Digital Currencies and Cryptocurrency to develop the case for the capabilities which should be developed, drive the overall vision and product strategy, and gain leadership buy-in and investment for new capabilities," the listing said.

It added that the expert will have to work with teams like Amazon Web Services (AWS), product, design, marketing, engineering, science and business intelligence to develop the roadmap comprising customer experience, capabilities and technical strategy as well as the launch strategy.

To apply for the post, the candidate must have an experience of over 10 years in product or program management, product marketing, business development or technology and should have a deep understanding of the cryptocurrency ecosystem and related technologies.

He/she should have strong analytical and quantitative skills with the ability to use data including SQL and metrics. The preferred educational qualification for the latest job offer by Amazon is MBA or someone having equal experience.

The company's cloud-computing unit, Amazon Web Services, offers a service known as Managed Blockchain that allows users to set up and manage scalable blockchain networks using open source frameworks like Hyperledger Fabric and Ethereum. However, Amazon does not accept cryptocurrency as a mode of payment for any of its products.

