AR Rahman latest Indian celebrity to enter the world of Web3; teases metaverse project Katraar on Twitter

AR Rahman, Indian film composer, record producer, singer, and songwriter, is the latest entrant in the web3 world with his metaverse project. Rahman took to twitter to tease the launch of his metaverse project. The music composer’s metaverse project has been named ‘Katraar’.

He posted a video on the microblogging website and wrote, “Get intrigued.”

The maestro tweeted:

On visiting the website of the metaverse project, users need to sign up with their email id to proceed. Users also have an option to subscribe to their services. Other features of the project are still under veils.

Indian celebs in the metaverse

Rahman is not the first Indian celeb to foray into the metaverse. Kamal Hassan and Daler Mehndi were some of the first Indian celebrities to dabble with this new technological avenue.

Kamal Hassan launched his metaverse avatar in November 2021. Mahendi has conducted several concerts in the PartyNite metaverse. The latest was in the month of March on Holi. Mahendi also bought a piece of land in the ‘Balle Balle Land’ metaverse project earlier this year.

What is metaverse?

Metaverse is often dubbed as the next step in the evolution of the internet. It is a virtual reality space offering its visitors an immersive experience through virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) headsets.

Facebook parent entity changed its name to Meta last year to showcase its interest in the emerging technology.

It is worth noting that metaverse has been lately used as a buzzword to hype the development progress of various related technologies and projects for public relations purposes.

Also Read: Cryptocurrencies still in red; memecoin Shiba Inu down 7%, SOL, AVAX, MATIC take a hit - BusinessToday

Also Read: Popstar Daler Mehendi buys Balle Balle Land in Metaverse - BusinessToday