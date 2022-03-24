Popstar Daler Mehendi buys Balle Balle Land in Metaverse

Daler Mehendi, considered by many as India’s first popstar, has become a pioneer when it comes to Metaverse as well. Mehendi bought a piece of Metaverse, Balle Balle Land.

Mehendi was previously in the Web3 news when he became the first performer from India to conduct a concert in the PartyNite Metaverse on Republic Day in January this year.

Balle Balle Land, or BBL, is the first land acquisition on Metaverse in India, according to a statement. The area was officially launched on Holi by the popstar. It houses a store that offers merchandise in the form of NFTs. BBL also features a gigantic golden statue of the singer and would host concerts performed by the popstar and various artists.

On being a pioneer in the Metaverse, Daler Mehndi said, “I went with an open mind on PartyNite Metaverse and it was a very rewarding experience. Audiences have moved online and I believe it is going to stay. The physical world has its own charm but with Metaverse, sky’s the limit. I really enjoyed performing on PartyNite and I wanted a permanent presence & hence created Balle Balle Land.”

Mehendi plans on using the Balle Balle Land as a platform to promote Punjabi and Sufi music across the world. He further added, “This platform will also help me nurture talent and help the music community of Punjab, Sufi, Pop music & Bollywood grow”.

Rajat Ojha, creator of PartyNite Metaverse had similar views. He said, “We want to grow a community of musicians and integrate as much as possible with the physical world. It is an ever-expanding space and there is a huge scope for innovation. Daler Mehndi will be remembered as the frontrunner in this space in India. We welcome him wholeheartedly to the PartyNite family”.

