‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ singer Sahdev Dirdo rolls out his NFTs; here's what's on offer

Someone great once said, "Anything can happen in life at any point of time’. Turns out it is true for most people, especially if that person is ten-year old Sahdev Dirdo. The ten-year old viral star is now all set to step into the world of metaverse in partnership with metaverse marketplace nOFTEN.



“Sahdev Dirdo, 10 year old singer and internet sensation, who shot to fame with ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ is all set to step into the metaverse with nOFTEN, India’s celebrity metaverse marketplace. Do you want to see what’s in his store? Head to nOFTEN.com now,” the company said in an Instagram post.

So, what will those signing up for the Bachpan ka Pyaar singer’s NFTs get? According to nOFTEN’s whitepaper, these NFTs will “consist of everything from an original song, unreleased behind the scenes, short movies, [and] celebrity memorabilia.” Users will also have open access to listings offered by the creators. They can also bid for any asset, directly own it by either buying the piece or sell-off their previously bought NFT.



Besides this, users can purchase single copies of a unique offering. Creators and celebrities who roll out their NFTs will also get the opportunity to create specially curated live events – live meet, dine-in chance, video call, personalised message video and more.



But how do creators earn money via NFTs on the platform? There are two ways creators can earn money via nOFTEN. The first way is to enlist their artworks as per their preference and get the correct price for their piece via a simple bidding procedure for auctioning their digital piece.



Bidding will take place on nOFTEN and creators receive 85 percent of the entire bidding amount and 15 per cent will be commissioned back to nOFTEN. The second way creators can earn money on this platform is by adding a fixed price point to it which allows the most interested buyer to purchase the one-off piece exclusively.



Meanwhile, the internet sensation had met with a bike accident last month, post which he was hospitalised. After Sahdev was hospitalised, the Kar Gayi Chull singer Badshah kept sharing updates about his health on Twitter. “Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness. Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. Thank you for your prayers,” the singer-rapper tweeted.

Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness. Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. Thank you for your prayers 🙏🙏 — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) December 29, 2021

Sahdev shared a video on Instagram and said that he is perfectly fine now. He also thanked the doctors and netizens with folded hands. “Words will never be enough. Thank you ALL for all the prayers and wishes,” he wrote in the caption.

