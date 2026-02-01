Union Budget 2026-27: One girls’ hostel in every district, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday, while presenting the Union Budget 2026-27, announced several initiatives aimed at strengthening education, healthcare, and regional development.

Highlighting women’s education, the minister said the government will set up one girls’ hostel in every district of the country, covering over 700 districts nationwide.

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"I propose multiple steps towards setting up new institutes, university townships, girls' hostel and telescope infrastructure facilities in the investment in the higher education sector. A girls' hostel will be built in every district of the country," she said in her speech.

She added that girls are subjected to prolonged hours of study and laboratory work in higher education, especially in STEM fields. "Through our scheme, one girls' hostel will be established in every district to promote astrophysics and astronomy via immersive experiences," she said.

This move is part of the Centre’s ongoing efforts to improve access to higher education for women and promote gender equality. Over the past few years, the government has expanded scholarship schemes and infrastructure support for girls in higher education, particularly in underserved areas.

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In the healthcare and veterinary sector, Sitharaman proposed a loan-linked capital subsidy scheme for veterinary colleges, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories. The initiative is expected to enhance veterinary education, research, and clinical services across the country, supporting India’s growing livestock and dairy sectors.

She also announced plans to upgrade AYUSH pharmacies and drug testing laboratories, and modernise the WHO Traditional Medicine Centre at Jamnagar, Gujarat. These steps aim to strengthen India’s traditional medicine and wellness sector, which has seen rising global interest in recent years.

On urban development, the minister said the Centre will support five university townships near major industrial and logistics hubs. The move is intended to integrate academic institutions with industry, creating talent pipelines and innovation ecosystems that can fuel regional economic growth.

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These measures reflect the government’s broader focus on education, health infrastructure, and skill-driven urban development, aiming to create inclusive opportunities while bolstering India’s industrial and research capacities.