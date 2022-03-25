Binance Academy launches its learn and earn programme

Amid the raising demand for Web3 education, Binance has announced the launch of its Learn and Earn program on Binance Academy. This initiative aims at allowing users to earn crypto while learning about important topics across the blockchain industry.

Interestingly, Binance Academy was launched by the crypto exchange in the year 2018 to promote crypto and blockchain education.

In a release, the exchange announced that crypto rewards would be given to users who complete a various tasks like reading articles, watching video clips, and passing quizzes, etc.

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), CEO of Binance, said about the latest initiative “Crypto is changing the world. We’ve already seen GameFi, where people earn from playing games, and now we have created Binance EduFi, where people can earn while they learn. We want to give our users the best tools to improve their understanding of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency projects, so they can make more informed investment decisions.”

The Learn and Earn program by Binance will be hosted on a regular basis from Friday. Terra (Luna, ANC, UST), WOO Network, Polkastarter (POLS), and ANKR would be the projects included in the first batch of the Learn and Earn program. Within the predetermined $600,000 rewards, users can earn tokens depending on the activities they complete.

Jack Tan, CEO of WOO Network, said, “Education is at the top of every product’s user funnel, bringing awareness and traffic to an application. On the user side, Binance Learn and Earn will help users get more value from products and investments, making this an important two-way relationship that can drive growth for the industry.”

The exchange also announced in the release that Binance Academy would continue to expand the Learn and Earn program, adding more projects and industry partners from different fields to promote Web3 education and skilling.