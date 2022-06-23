Binance teams up with Cristiano Ronaldo for exclusive NFT collection

One of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange platforms, Binance announced kicking off an exclusive, multi-year NFT partnership with the legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to its press release, Binance intends to launch a global marketing campaign with this partnership in order to promote Web3 and provide the popular footballer’s fans with a compelling entry point into the NFT market.

In accordance with the agreement, Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance will produce a number of NFT collections for sale only on the Binance NFT marketplace. The first collection, which will feature designs made in collaboration with Ronaldo, will be launched later this year.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the world’s best footballers and has transcended sport to become an icon in multiple industries. He has amassed one of the world’s most dedicated fan bases through his authenticity, talent, and charity work,” Binance Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Changpeng Zhao said, while commenting on the partnership.

“We are thrilled to provide his fans with exclusive engagement opportunities to connect with Ronaldo and own a piece of iconic sports history,” he added.

Commenting on the partnership with the cryptocurrency exchange platform, Ronaldo said, “My relationship with the fans is very important to me, so the idea of bringing unprecedented experiences and access through this NFT platform is something that I wanted to be a part of.” “I know the fans are going to enjoy the collection as much as I do,” Ronaldo added.

