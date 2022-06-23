Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna rolls out his first NFT collection

Vikas Khanna, the Michelin star Indian chef and author, is teaming up with NFT marketplace Akshaya.io to launch his personal NFT collectible.

As part of the programme, Khanna's new limited-edition book -- titled Sacred Foods of India -- will be released in physical and NFT formats on Thursday at an event in Dubai.

It is worth noting that Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, would be unveiling the book.

Khanna shared the news in an Instagram post, saying, "Took 8+ years to research, design, create & visualize this MAGNUM OPUS. As a mission to bring India’s rich heritage to the World; we bring you the majestic 'Sacred Foods of India'. Unveiling on Next Generation platform, Akshaya NFT in Dubai on 23rd June."

Sacred Foods of India is a cookbook, Khanna’s 38th book, detailing recipes of food items served at India's sacred sites. It should be emphasised that this is Khanna's first NFT project.

Among Khanna's other works are Barkat, UTSAV: A Culinary Epic of Indian Festivals, and My First Kitchen.

In another Instagram post, Chef Khanna mentioned the book, saying, "Almost 8 years ago I called Hemant ji from Vedic Cosmos with an idea of 'Sacred Foods of India'. A simple idea of representing holy foods from Temples, Gurdwaras, Dargahs, Mother Teresa’s Kitchen, Jain Temples, Synagogues, Monasteries & Fire Temple. These are foods for the soul that also build communities. I’m honored to bring to the World a true power of India."

Furthermore, Ganesh Raju, CEO of Akshaya.io, told PTI in a statement, “Considering Chef Vikas Khanna’s popularity and the uniqueness of this book, we expect the NFTs of this work will acquire great eminence as time passes. We are expecting a blockbuster launch of the NFTs on June 23rd in Dubai, and I on behalf of Akshaya.io welcome everyone to experience the future of internet with this launch."

