Bitbns exchange announces listing of Alien Worlds metaverse token Trilium

Bitbns crypto exchange announced the listing of its Alien Worlds native token, Trilium (TLM) in a release on Tuesday.

Trilium is essentially an NFT metaverse token native to Alien Worlds. Alien Worlds is a decentralised metaverse that runs on multiple blockchains, namely Ethereum, WAX, and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

The exchange announced that in relation to the token, Ethereum is a useful blockchain for storing and accessing Trilium (TLM). WAX serves as a game and NFT-focused blockchain. Whereas BSC is an appealing consumer-centric chain with a rapidly growing user base and affordable transactions.

The Alien Worlds metaverse is a simulated economy where players compete for the scarce resource within the ecosystem, namely Trilium (TLM) token, which is used for staking and voting in Planet Decentralised Autonomous Organisations (Planet DAOs). Planets and the players compete for TLM, which results in intense competition and collaboration between groups.

The exchange clarified in the release that in the Alien Worlds metaverse, players can acquire NFTs to mine TLM, participate in battles, and complete the in-game quests.

Trilium (TLM) is the cross-chain ERC-20 / BEP-20 / WAX fungible token that connects the metaverse and allows the transfer of value and voting in Planet DAOs, the exchange said in a statement. This cross-chain mechanism seeks to enable the Alien Worlds metaverse to interact with projects on several chains, allowing explorers to choose storage for their Trilium.

Sarojini McKenna, the co-founder of AlienWorlds, said on the occasion of listing "India comprises up to 4 per cent of Alien Worlds' game site traffic. It made perfect sense for us to penetrate the Indian market and partner with Bitbns. With Bitbns round-the-clock fiat on/off ramps, academy programs, fixed income plans, and other great products, Alien Worlds aims to provide a seamless experience to our users with their journey into the metaverse."

Commenting on the development, Keerthan Shetty, Business Development Director of Bitbns said, "In our constant endeavor of offering unique propositions to customers, we delighted to bring Alien Worlds (TLM) token, one of the top metaverse, to India. With rapidly growing gamers in India, Bitbns is happy to support the listing and more partnerships."