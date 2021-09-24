scorecardresearch
Bitcoin falls 4.5% after China vows crackdown on crypto trading

Feedback

China's central bank vowed on Friday to crack down on illegal activities of cryptocurrency trading, banning overseas exchanges from providing services to mainland investors via Internet. Bitcoin fell 4.5% to $43,205.

The People's Bank of China also said it will bar financial institutions, payment companies and Internet firms from facilitating cryptocurrency trading, and will strengthen monitoring of risks from such activities.

