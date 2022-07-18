Bitcoin reclaims $21,000, Polygon rallies 6% as crypto markets recover after rout

The recovery in crypto markets continues despite negative global cues. The global cryptocurrency market cap is at $966.54 billion as of 8:00 AM IST after rising 0.37 per cent over the last 24 hours, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up 0.25 per cent, and is trading at $21,016. Ethereum rose by 1.85 per cent and is trading at $1,368.

The USDT Tether showed 0.01 per cent positive change over the last 24 hours and is trading at $0.9998, whereas the USDC stablecoin showed 0.02 per cent uptrend in its value and is trading at $1.0.

The BNB token has gone up by a mere 0.24 per cent.

The BinanceUSD stablecoin is positioned as the sixth most valuable cryptocurrency. It showed 0.14 per cent positive change and is trading at $1.

XRP Ripple token is 1.84 per cent up from its value in the last 24 hours, while the ADA token showed a recovery of 0.60 per cent.

Solana recovered by 0.23 per cent.

The memecoin Doge settled as the tenth most valuable token and is up 0.23 per cent.

The first ever stablecoin, DAI, is trading at its peg of $1 and showed 0.06 per cent positive change in its value.

The DOT token of the Polkadot network showed 0.17 per cent uptrend over the last 24 hours.

TRON witnessed a 0.92 per cent downtrend while the popular memecoin Shiba Inu rose 1.02 per cent.

Polygon's MATIC was trading at the fifteenth spot after gaining around 40 per cent over the past 7 days. The crypto was up 6.08 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Overall, majority top crypto tokens have witnessed recovery over the last 24 hours.

Top gainers of the last 24 hours:

PAPPAY - 628%

Bitsubishi - 462%

Gold Rush Token - 173%

Zelwin - 157%

Zeepin - 142%

Top losers over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Pay - -71%

RAMP - -62%

Woodcoin - -56%

MELI - -53%

Bytus Prime - 46%