CoinDCX becomes most valuable Indian crypto company at $2.15 bn

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX has closed an oversubscribed round of Series D funding raising over $135 million, making it the most valuable crypto company in India at a valuation of $2.15 billion.

The Series D round was led by Pantera and Steadview. Moreover, prominent investors like Kingsway, DraperDragon, Republic, and Kindred also participated in the round. The latest funding round also saw existing investors such as B Capital Group, Coinbase, Polychain, and Cadenza increase their investments in CoinDCX

The crypto company announced in a statement that education, innovation and compliance remain key cornerstones of their strategy, and with this round, they will continue to build on these strengths.

After this round, CoinDCX plans to start an Innovation Center to further Web3 and Blockchain adoption in India. It is noteworthy to mention that CoinDCX has already launched several educational initiatives and campaigns working closely with universities through their DCXLearn platform.

Furthermore, CoinDCX aims to triple its talent pool to over 1,000 employees by the end of 2022.

Sumit Gupta, co-founder and CEO of CoinDCX, said “The latest round by some of the largest institutional investors only reinforces the belief in India's immense potential in the crypto ecosystem. With a shared vision of a digital-first economy, we see this round as a strong endorsement of the amazing work that CoinDCX has done for the ecosystem over the years and our plans for the future.”

