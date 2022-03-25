CoinDCX launches crypto investment plan

Crypto exchange platform CoinDCX announced on Thursday the launch of its crypto investment plan (CIP). This would allow investors to invest a fixed amount in crypto at regular intervals.

The new program rolled out by CoinDCX is designed to provide a disciplined approach to users when it comes to investing. CIP offers investment installments on a weekly basis where investors can invest a fixed amount every week.

It is interesting to note that small investments in fixed intervals of time give investors the benefits of rupee cost averaging, lowering market volatility risks over time, and countering the volatile nature of any asset class. Customers benefit from compounded returns, enabling them to build their wealth on a long-term basis.

Commenting on the rollout of the new feature, CoinDCX CEO and co-Founder Sumit Gupta said, “ Retail investors often find themselves at the crossroads as to which asset to invest in, and at what price to invest at. CoinDCX is actively working to develop products with a clear objective of providing our customers the most value when they invest with us. CIP is one such product through which we are helping investors to stop worrying about timing investments with the market, addressing the dynamic nature of crypto and building greater confidence by minimising risks in crypto investing.”

Recently, CoinDCX launched a blockchain literacy program in partnership with BITS Pilani. The crypto exchange has been launching several initiatives to bring crypto and Web3 to the mainstream.