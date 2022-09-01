Crypto exchange accidentally transfers $10.5 mn to two women. They buy luxury home with the money 

Crypto trading platform Crypto.com accidentally transferred AUD $10.5 million to two Australian women – Thevamanogari Manivel and her sister Thilagavathy Gangadory– instead of AUD $100 refund.

Instead of the refund, someone entered an account number in the payment section and mistakenly transferred the huge amount. Manivel received the money back in May 2021 whereas the error was discovered in December 2021 during an audit. After this, the company launched a legal action against the two sisters.

Victoria Supreme Court found out that Manivel transferred the $10.1 million into a joint account after receiving the money from the crypto trading platform. In February this year, she purchased a five-bedroom home worth $1.35 million in Australia’s Craigieburn, according to a 7news.com report.

Manivel reportedly transferred the ownership of the house to her sister Gangadory, who is in Malaysia. Crypto.com told Gangadory about the freezing account options but there was no response from her side. She did reply to one mail saying, “received, thank you.”

Consequently, the court has ordered the sisters to sell their luxurious home and return the money to the company. A receiver may be appointed to arrange the sale of the property if the sisters do not put it on sale. They could also face contempt of court if they fail to comply with the court’s orders. This case will be heard again in October.

