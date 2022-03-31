Crypto markets in green again; Bitcoin up marginally

Cryptocurrency markets are in green again. The global market cap rose by 1.67 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $2.16 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by 0.31 per cent and is trading at $47,271. Ethereum rose by 1.07 per cent and is trading at $3,3408.

The USDT Tether stablecoin showed 0.01 per cent downtrend in its value in the last 24 hours. The USDC stablecoin is also down by 0.01 per cent.

The BNB token has gone up by 3.06 per cent.

XRP Ripple is up by 1.32 per cent. The ADA token showed 1.23 per cent uptrend.

Terra LUNA is up by a whooping 0.08 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Solana rose by a whopping 11.05 per cent. Avalanche is up by a significant 8.23 percent.

It is noteworthy to mention that from tomorrow onwards the new crypto tax regime will be applicable. Under the new legislation, flat 30 per cent tax and 1 per cent TDS would be applicable on cryptocurrencies. Moreover, no set off, deductions or carry forwards would be allowed.