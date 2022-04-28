Crypto markets in green, Central African Republic Prez confirms Bitcoin adoption

Cryptocurrency markets have shown uptrend in the last 24 hours. The global market cap is up by 1.67 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.80 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by 2.64 per cent but it's still trading below the $40,000 mark at $39,382. Ethereum rose by 1.82 per cent and is trading at $2,884.

The USDT Tether rose up 0.1 per cent in the last 24 hours in its value. The USDC stablecoins showed 0.04 per cent uptrend in its value.

The BNB token has gone up by 0.56 per cent.

XRP Ripple token is 0.10 per cent up from its value in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed 0.69 per cent uptrend.

Terra LUNA is up by a significant 1.18 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Solana rose by 2.74 per cent.

Dogecoin, the popular memecoin, is up by 1.49 per cent. It has surpassed tokens like Avalanche AVAX to become the tenth most valuable cryptocurrency token being traded.

Central African Republic's President confirmed the adoption of Bitcoin as the legal tender in the country by publicly announcing that he believes "Bitcoin is universal money."

Moreover, the blockchain network Cardano has partnered with Wanchain to enable interoperability between the $ADA mainnet and other blockchains. It is noteworthy to mention that ADA is the native cryptocurrency token of the Cardano network.

Despite the relatively positive sentiments in the markets, an European Central Bank Executive said that crypto dynamics are similar to a “ponzi scheme.”