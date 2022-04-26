Crypto markets in green, Doge now 10th most-valuable token

Cryptocurrency markets have shown uptrend in the last 24 hours. The global market cap is up by 3.44 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.87 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by 3.60 per cent and is trading at $40,520. Ethereum rose by 4.81 per cent and is trading at $3,005.

The USDT Tether tumbled down 0.1 per cent in the last 24 hours in its value. The USDC stablecoins showed 0.03 per cent downtrend in its value.

The BNB token has gone up by 2.82 per cent.

XRP Ripple token is 2.27 per cent up from its value in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed 1.91 per cent uptrend.

Terra LUNA is up by a significant 7.40 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Solana rose by 3.60 per cent.

Dogecoin, the popular memecoin is up a whooping 19.28 per cent. It has surpassed tokens like AVAX, DOT, etc to become the tenth most valuable cryptocurrency token overnight.

Dogecoin's fortunes changed after tech billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter last night. The Dogefather, a name given to Elon Musk due to his fondness of the token, bought the microblogging site for an astronomical $44 billion.

Elon Musk had previously suggested to incorporate Dogecoin into Twitter blue as a viable payment option.

It would be interesting to see what Elon does with Twitter and what it would mean for Doge.