Crypto markets in red; Bitcoin, Ethereum, Matic, others tank

The global cryptocurrency markets are back in red. The global market-cap went down by 5.25 per cent in the last 24 hours and was recorded at $965.97 billion as of 7:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is down by 5.02 per cent and is trading at $21,102.

Ethereum also showed downtrend and is at $1,423 after sliding 7.92 per cent.

The USDT Tether showed 0.01 per cent negative change in its value in the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is trading at $1. Meanwhile, the USDC stablecoin showed 0.03 per cent positive change and also maintained its peg at $1.

The BNB token fell 5.29 per cent, while BinanceUSD stablecoin reclaimed its spot as the fifth most valuable cryptocurrency as per market cap although it dropped 0.04 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Solana fell by 6.97 per cent, while XRP Ripple witnessed a downtrend of 4.49 per cent over the last 24 hours.

The ADA token slid 6.19 per cent, and Dogecoin fell 6.10 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Stablecoin DAI is down 0.05 per cent, while Polkadot fell 5.62 per cent.

Avalanche’s AVAX tumbled 9.96 per cent, and Shiba Inu slipped 6.31 per cent.

Overall, majority top tokens slipped from their positions in the last 24 hours, dragging the global market-cap below the $1 trillion level.