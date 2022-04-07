Crypto markets in red, global market cap below $2 trillion

Cryptocurrency markets have tanked in the last 24 hours. The global market cap is down by 5.08 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.98 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is down by 4.42 per cent and is trading at $43,317. Ethereum fell by 4.89 per cent and is trading at $3,189.

The USDT Tether stablecoin showed no change in its value in the last 24 hours, whereas the USDC stablecoin fell by 0.01 per cent.

The BNB token has gone down 4.30 per cent.

XRP Ripple is down by 5.57 per cent. The ADA token showed 8.15 per cent downtrend.

Terra LUNA is up by 7.12 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Solana fell by 9.90 per cent. Avalanche is down by 8.47 percent.

The European Union Commission has called for experts to contribute to the development of the Digital Euro. Moreover, the CBDC Index released by PwC ranks Nigeria and Bahamas in the lead of the global CBDC race.

