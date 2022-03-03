Crypto markets slow down after rallying for two days

Cryptocurrency markets have slowed down after showing a significant hike in the past two days. The global market cap fell by 0.67 per cent at $1.92 trillion as of 8:10 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin fell by 0.76%. per cent in the last 24 hours. The ETH token showed a slight growth of 0.02%. USDT Tether fell by 0.02 per cent.

Bitcoin, USDT Tether and Ethereum had previously observed a rise in their trading volume. Civilians from Russia and Ukraine started swapping their domestic currency for these cryptocurrencies to fight the rapid inflation caused by the ongoing war.

The BNB token, native to the Binance exchange, dropped by 0.89 per cent and the USDC Coin, which is a stablecoin pegged to the US Dollar, fell by 0.04 per cent.

XRP Ripple fell by 0.67 per cent.

Terra LUNA and Solana showed a slight uptrend. They rose by 0.78 per cent and 0.13 per respectively. It is noteworthy to mention that the Ukrainian government has started accepting donations in Solana as well.

Massive support from crypto projects @solana @SolanaFndn and @everstake_pool which set up a joint initiative @_AidForUkraine in collaboration with our @mintsyfra to raise funds for @Ukraine.#SOL address:

66pJhhESDjdeBBDdkKmxYYd7q6GUggYPWjxpMKNX39KV — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 1, 2022

The ADA token of the Cardano blockchain continued its downward movement. It slipped by 2.31 per cent. Avalanche fell by a significant 3.38 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Popular meme-based coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also slumped down by 0.75 per cent and 1.62 per cent respectively.

The Vice Prime Minister of war-torn Ukraine also announced that they would be accepting donations in Dogecoin.

@dogecoin exceeded Russian ruble in value. We start to accept donations in meme coin. Now even meme can support our army and save lives from Russian invaders. $DOGE owners of the world, @elonmusk, @BillyM2k, let's do it. Official $DOGE wallet: DS76K9uJJzQjCFvAbpPGtFerp1qkJoeLwL — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 2, 2022

The biggest gainers of the day were tokens like ELEF WORLD, which went up by an astronomical 1414.57 per cent, KRYZA Exchange, which went up by a whopping 582.62 per cent, Robot Shib, which went up by 313.21 per cent, pTokens BTC, which went up by 263.40 per cent, and Secured Ship which went up by 237.37 per cent.

Furthermore, tokens like ObROK, MetaNations, MyTVchain, Greek Mythology, and Peace Doge were the top losers in the last 24 hours. All these tokens fell by over 75 per cent.