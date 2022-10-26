Crypto price today: Bitcoin, Ether, Solana up; Cardano, Polkadot gain 9% as crypto markets in green

Cryptocurrency prices rallied on Wednesday morning. The global cryptocurrency market cap has gained 4.80 per cent and the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $973.37 billion. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $88.15 billion, marking a 66.22 per cent uptrend. The volume of all stablecoins is $79.86 billion.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB have been in the green over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,239 and is up by 4.84 per cent. Its dominance stands at 39.76 per cent. Ethereum blockchain’s native token gained 10.45 per cent and is trading at $1,480. BNB, the native cryptocurrency of Binance Smart Chain, witnessed an uptrend of 4.38 per cent.

Stablecoins

Stablecoins did not show much volatility and most of them maintained parity with $1.

USDT Tether stablecoin showed 0.01 per cent negative change in its value over the last 24 hours and is trading at $1. USDC stablecoin also witnessed negative change of 0.01 per cent and is trading at $1. BinanceUSD or BUSD also witnessed a 0.01 per cent negative change in its value over the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is also trading at $1.

Stablecoin DAI fell 0.03 per cent and is trading at $1.

Layer 1 blockchain tokens

Top cryptocurrencies native to layer 1 blockchain networks like Ripple, Solana, Avalanche, and Cardano showed positive momentum over the last 24 hours.

Solana blockchain’s SOL witnessed a 10.10 per cent uptrend, while Avalanche’s AVAX slipped 7.20 per cent. Cardano’s ADA showed 9.83 per cent uptrend. XRP Ripple gained only 1.81 per cent.

Polkadot and Polygon

Polkadot’s native cryptocurrency, DOT, and Polygon’s native crypto token, MATIC, showcased positive momentum.

DOT token is up by 9.21 per cent and Polygon’s MATIC crypto token has gone up by 4.35 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoins

Memecoins showcased mixed momentum. Dogecoin is up 6.98 per cent, while meme crypto coin Shiba Inu has gained 3.83 per cent over the last 24 hours.

The majority top cryptocurrency tokens witnessed positive movement over the last 24 hours. The prices of crypto tokens have also rallied.

