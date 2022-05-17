Cryptocurrency markets in red, Bitcoin at $29,000; is bear run not over yet?

Cryptocurrency markets have slipped yet again in the last 24 hours. The global market cap is down by 1.43 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.29 trillion as of 7:50 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is down by 1.57 per cent and is trading at $29,991.

Ethereum also showed major downtrend and is at $ 2,038 after sliding down a 2.19 per cent.

The USDT Tether showed 0.01 per cent downtrend in its value in the last 24 hours.

Whereas the USDC stablecoins showed 0.00 per cent change and maintained its peg at $1.

The BNB token is now down by 0.78 per cent.

Solana fell by a significant 3.05 per cent.

XRP Ripple is also down by 1.86 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed 4.95 per cent downtrend.

BinanceUSD, the stablecoin by Binance exchange was down 0.02 per cent.

Dogecoin slipped by 1.32 per cent.

Overall, the major top tokens slid down from their positions in the last 24 hours.

In other news, Brazilian Stock Exchange has announced plans to launch Bitcoin futures trading products within six months. Portugal confirms the country will begin taxing Bitcoin and cryptocurrency gains.

