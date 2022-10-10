Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin, Ethereum rally, XRP Ripple up 5% as crypto markets see uptrend

Cryptocurrency prices are in the green this Monday morning. The global cryptocurrency market cap has gained 0.83 per cent and the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $947.48 billion, although still lower than the $1 trillion mark. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $33.28 billion, marking a 1.86 per cent uptrend. The volume of all stablecoins is $30.28 billion, 91.34 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB are in the green over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,458 and is up by 0.56 per cent. Its dominance stands at 39.52 per cent. Ethereum blockchain’s native token rallied 1.29 per cent and is trading at $1,325. BNB, the native cryptocurrency of Binance Smart Chain, witnessed an uptrend of 1.09 per cent despite the recent hack in the ecosystem.

Stablecoins

Stablecoins did not show much volatility and remained pegged to $1.

USDT Tether stablecoin showed 0.01 per cent positive change in its value over the last 24 hours and is trading at $1. USDC stablecoin also gained 0.01 per cent and is trading at $1.

Stablecoin DAI gained 0.07 per cent and is trading at $0.9993. BinanceUSD or BUSD witnessed a 0.01 per cent positive change in its value over the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is trading at $1.

Layer 1 blockchain tokens

All top cryptos native to layer 1 blockchain networks like Ripple, Solana, Avalanche, and Cardano have also shown positive movement over the last 24 hours.

Solana blockchain’s SOL witnessed a 1.01 per cent uptrend, while Avalanche’s AVAX gained 0.82 per cent. Cardano’s ADA showed 0.56 per cent uptrend. XRP Ripple rallied 5.75 per cent.

Polkadot and Polygon

Polkadot’s native cryptocurrency, DOT, and Polygon’s native crypto token, MATIC, showcased positive momentum.

DOT token is up by 3.05 per cent and Polygon’s MATIC crypto token has gone up by 3.16 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoins

Memecoins showcased positive momentum. Dogecoin is up by 0.36 per cent, while meme coin Shiba Inu has gained 0.51 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Overall, majority of the top cryptocurrency tokens have witnessed an uptrend from their previous positions over the last 24 hours