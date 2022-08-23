Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin slips, Ethereum, Polkadot and Polygon gain; memecoins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu in red

Cryptocurrency prices have witnessed slight uptrend over the last 24 hours.. The global cryptocurrency market cap is up by 0.43 per cent from Monday’s levels. CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency data aggregator, showed that the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $1.03 trillion. Bitcoin’s dominance stands at 39.86 per cent, a decrease of 0.23 per cent over the day. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $70.21 billion, 19.38 per cent higher than Monday.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB

Bitcoin and BNB have slipped marginally over the last 24 hours while Ethereum has gained momentum.

Bitcoin is trading at $21,316 and is down by 0.61 per cent. BNB, native to Binance Smart Chain, witnessed downtrend of 1.39 per cent. Ethereum blockchain network’s Ether showed uptrend of 1.12 per cent. The crypto token is trading at $1,623.

USDT, USDC, BUSD, and DAI

Stablecoins USDT and USDC have slipped over the last 24 hours while BUSD and DAI have gained.

USDT Tether stablecoin fell 0.01 per cent in its value over the last 24 hours and is trading at $0.999. USDC stablecoin also slipped 0.01 per cent and is trading at $0.9998.

BinanceUSD or BUSD witnessed a 0.05 per cent positive change in its value over the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is trading at $1 whereas the stablecoin DAI rose 0.11 per cent and is trading at $0.9994.

Layer 1 blockchain tokens

Cryptocurrency tokens native to Layer 1 blockchain networks like Solana, Avalanche, Cardano, and others witnessed downtrend over the last 24 hours.

Cardano's ADA token is down 0.23 per cent. Solana blockchain network’s SOL fell by 2.77 per cent. Avalanche's AVAX is down by 0.01 per cent. Ripple blockchain’s XRP is also down 0.01 per cent.

Polkadot and Polygon

Both Polkadot and Polygon are in the green. Polkadot blockchain’s DOT token is up by 0.49 per cent and Polygon’s MATIC crypto token has risen by 0.71 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoins

Memecoins showed slight downtrend. Dogecoin is down 0.40 per cent, whereas meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu is down 1.93 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Overall, majority top cryptocurrency tokens have risen from their previous positions over the last 24 hours.

Also Read: Cryptocurrency price today: Shiba Inu down 11% ; Doge, AVAX and Cardano slip 9% ; majority crypto tokens in red - BusinessToday

Also Read: Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu in green, Dogecoin down; majority tokens gain - BusinessToday