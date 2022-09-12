Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin, Solana, Polkadot gain, Ether slips as crypto markets brace for Ethereum merge

Cryptocurrency prices have witnessed a slowdown in growth over the last 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market cap is up by a slight 0.09 per cent from Sunday’s levels and is above the $1 trillion mark. As per CoinMarketCap, the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $1.06 trillion. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours stands at 68.40 billion, marking a 6.41 per cent decrease from Sunday’s levels. Bitcoin’s dominance stands at 39.48 per cent, a decrease of 0.69 per cent over the day.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB have showcased positive momentum over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at $22,065 and is up by 2.02 per cent. BNB, native to Binance Smart Chain, witnessed an uptrend of 0.48 per cent. Ethereum blockchain network’s Ether showed a slight uptrend of 0.06 per cent. The crypto token is trading at $1,763.

USDT, USDC, BUSD, and DAI

Stablecoins USDT, BUSD, and USDC have slipped over the last 24 hours while DAI has gained.

USDT Tether stablecoin fell 0.01 per cent in its value over the last 24 hours and is trading at $1. USDC stablecoin also slipped 0.02 per cent and is trading at $0.9998. BinanceUSD or BUSD witnessed a 0.06 per cent negative change in its value over the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is trading at $0.9997 whereas the stablecoin DAI rose 0.07 per cent and is trading at $1.

Layer 1 blockchain tokens

Cryptocurrency tokens native to Layer 1 blockchain networks like Solana, Avalanche, and Cardano have gained while Ripple witnessed downtrend over the last 24 hours.

Ripple slipped 0.09 per cent. Cardano's ADA token is up 0.12 per cent. Solana blockchain network’s SOL gained by 2.16 per cent. Avalanche's AVAX is up by 0.68 per cent.

Polkadot and Polygon

Polkadot’s native cryptocurrency DOT has gained while Polygon’s native crypto token MATIC has slipped over the last 24 hours. DOT token is up by 0.68 per cent and Polygon’s MATIC crypto token has come down by 0.56 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoins

Memecoins also showed negative momentum. Dogecoin is down by 0.79 per cent, whereas meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has slipped 1.28 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Overall, majority top cryptocurrency tokens have risen from their previous positions over the last 24 hours.

