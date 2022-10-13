Cryptocurrency price today: Cardano down 4%, Ripple slips 3% despite uptrend in the crypto markets  

Cryptocurrency prices are back in the green on Thursday morning. The global cryptocurrency market cap is up by 0.14 per cent and the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $919.98 billion, albeit lower than the $1 trillion mark. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $43.98 billion, marking a 11.15 per cent decrease from Wednesday’s levels. Bitcoin’s dominance is at 39.86 per cent, an increase of 0.09 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB have also witnessed positive momentum over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,110 and is up by 0.23 per cent. Ether, the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain network, gained 0.87 per cent and is trading at $1,294. The native cryptocurrency of Binance Smart Chain, BNB, witnessed an uptrend of 0.47 per cent.

Stablecoins

Stablecoins USDC, USDT, DAI, and BUSD have witnessed negative momentum. Most stablecoins remained close to their peg of $1.

USDT Tether stablecoin fell 0.01 per cent in its value over the last 24 hours and is trading at $1. USDC stablecoin also slipped and is down 0.01 per cent and is trading at $1.

Stablecoin DAI slipped 0.02 per cent and is trading at $0.9997. BinanceUSD or BUSD witnessed a 0.06 per cent negative change in its value over the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is trading at $0.9998.

Layer-1 blockchain tokens

Cryptos native to Layer 1 blockchain networks like Ripple, Avalanche, and Cardano have witnessed negative momentum while Solana showed positive momentum over the last 24 hours.

Avalanche’s AVAX fell 1.04 per cent while Cardano’s ADA showed 4.01 per cent downtrend. XRP Ripple fell 3.02 per cent.

Solana blockchain’s SOL witnessed a 0.28 per cent downtrend.

Polkadot and Polygon

Polkadot’s native cryptocurrency DOT and Polygon network’s MATIC crypto showcased negative momentum over the last 24 hours. DOT token is down by 0.86 per cent and Polygon’s MATIC crypto token has gone down by 1.65 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoins

Memecoins showcased downward momentum. Dogecoin is down by 1.31 per cent, while meme crypto Shiba Inu fell 1.42 per cent over the last 24 hours.

The majority of top cryptocurrency tokens have witnessed a downtrend despite overall upturn in the cryptocurrency markets over the last 24 hours.

