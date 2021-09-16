Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin rises over 1%; Uniswap, Ethereum, Stellar gain up to 6.3%

World's largest cryptocurrency bitcoin was trading marginally higher today. On Coinmarketcap, the price of bitcoin rose 1.31% to $47,727. Market cap of the cryptocurrency reached $896.600 billion.

Currently, the global crypto market cap stands at $2.15 trillion.

Other cryptocurrencies were also trading in green today. Ethereum gained 4.86% to $3,596 and Dogecoin was trading 1.45% higher at $0.2,437.

Digital token Stellar gained 1.19% to $0.3372 and XRP climbed 1.95% to $1.11. Litecoin rose 4.75% to $189.73 and Uniswap climbed 6.39% to $27.25.

Of late, crypto prices have risen on the back of comments from billionaire Elon Musk and Ark Investment Management LLC's Cathie Wood.

In late July, Elon Musk said Tesla was "most likely" to start accepting bitcoin as payment again. The comment helped the cryptocurrency race past the $30,000 level. The electric carmaker said in May that it would no longer accept the cryptocurrency for purchases.

It's been a wild ride for bitcoin the last three years. The digital currency made its big Wall Street debut in December 2017, when the major futures exchanges rolled out bitcoin futures. The attention drove Bitcoin to roughly $19,300, a then-unheard of price for the currency.