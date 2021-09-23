Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin rises 5%; Ethereum, Dogecoin, Stellar gain up to 10%

World's largest cryptocurrency bitcoin rose nearly 5% today. On Coinmarketcap, the price of bitcoin climbed 4.83% to $44,163. Market cap of the cryptocurrency reached $830.39 billion.

Currently, the global crypto market cap stands at $1.98 trillion, a rise of 7.26% against the previous day.

Other cryptocurrencies were also trading in the green today. Ethereum climbed 8.62% to $3,118 and Dogecoin was trading 10.15% higher at $0.2247.

Digital token Stellar rose 9% to $0.2949 and XRP gained 10.12% to $1.01.

Litecoin added 6.50% to $161 and Uniswap zoomed 9.55% to $21.73. Of late, crypto prices have risen on the back of comments from billionaire Elon Musk and Ark Investment Management LLC's Cathie Wood.

In late July, Elon Musk said Tesla was "most likely" to start accepting bitcoin as payment again. The comment helped the cryptocurrency race past the $30,000 level. The electric carmaker said in May that it would no longer accept the cryptocurrency for purchases.

It's been a wild ride for bitcoin the last three years. The digital currency made its big Wall Street debut in December 2017, when the major futures exchanges rolled out bitcoin futures. The attention drove Bitcoin to roughly $19,300, a then-unheard of price for the currency.