FiEx to launch India's first NFT marketplace with AR integration

FiEx, a Singapore-based entity in the digital asset and Web3 domain, has announced the launch of India's first NFT marketplace with augmented reality (AR) integration and a new-age digital asset exchange.

The platform, which is expected to go live in June, plans to allow users to discover, mint, purchase, showcase their NFTs and also bring the NFTs to the real world using AR technology.

Simply put, FiEx, which was founded in 2021, will allow users to make digital asset transactions, convert crypto to fiat currency or just buy NFTs in a hassle-free manner.

In the specific context of India where digital assets have just started catching the attention of the masses, FiEx aims to offer a safe and secure platform for digital asset transactions.

"We are excited to announce that FiEx is here to co-build an open source culture driven web3.0 ecosystem and offerings for the Indian audiences and businesses. The age of meta transformation has begun, what digital transformation was to Web 2.0, meta transformation is for Web 3.0," said Tushar Gandotra, co-founder, FiEx.

In a similar context, co-founder Rajesh Kumar said: "At FiEx, we are launching the world's first AR based NFT marketplace and a new age digital asset exchange. Alongside, FiEx Studioz and FiEx Labs are here to help creators and businesses to understand how to leverage this new economic disruptor technology into their lives and traditional businesses."

Interestingly, the integration of an NFT marketplace with AR technology has put FiEx in direct competition with leading names in the industry such as Binance and WazirX among others.

