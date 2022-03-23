GuardianLink enters the NFT gaming space; launches Play to Earn cricket game

Cricket is that glue that unites India across its length and breadth. Cricketers from the past and present have created an enviably massive follower base in India. Taking the enthusiasm for cricket into the annals of the latest technology, GuardianLink, an NFT marketplace, has launched the world’s first NFT cricket game on Wednesday.

The game has been launched on the Jump.trade platform. It would be available on Android, iOS, and also on PC. GuardianLink claims that it is the first-of-its-kind game that is community-driven and enables the players to monetise their time and efforts playing while playing the game.

On the occasion of the launch, Ramkumar Subramaniam, co-Founder, and CEO of GuardianLink said, “Watching cricket in India has always been a treat for every buff, especially nowadays, with the new formats. We consider this the best time to announce the launch of India’s pioneering NFT cricket game, which will serve as a unique product for every cricket enthusiast. We also aim to create India’s first metaverse for cricket. The users can play both free and play-to-earn mode, subject to the end-goal which could be pure entertainment or earning a passive income.”

The players can leverage the NFTs (in-game assets) to earn rewards, drive value, and trade. In the long-term, the NFT marketplace plans on introducing features that would focus on player ownership, such as NFT real-estate, customisable avatars, a playable metaverse, etc. which would appeal to the cricket fans in India. In addition, GuardianLink is also working towards creating a marketplace where users can participate in drops and trades of international and gaming NFTs.

It is noteworthy to mention that with the boom in Web3, NFT Play to Earn games are taking center stage. Axie Infinity, DeFi Kings, Crypto Mines, etc. are some popular Play to Earn NFT games.