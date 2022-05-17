Here is what crypto big shots think about the Terra Luna CRASH 

Terra Luna, the volatile cryptocurrency of the Terra ecosystem, was wiped out after crashing 100 per cent in the past week after the TerraUSD de-pegging fiasco. And crypto big shots like Vitalik Buterin, Changpeng Zhao, Sandeep Nailwal and Billy Markus have expressed their views on the matter.

Vitalik bashes algorithmic stablecoins

Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum, the largest blockchain network, took to Twitter to express his views on algorithmic sytablecoins. He called out ‘algostable’ as a propaganda term and bashed uncollateralised stablecoins.

Agree hard on this, with the one quibble that "algostable" has become a propaganda term serving to legitimize uncollateralized stables by putting them in the same bucket as collateralized stables like DAI/RAI, and we need to really emphasize that the two are very different. — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) May 14, 2022

Sandeep Nailwal offers help to Terra blockchain projects

Sandeep Nailwal, the Indian origin founder of the Polygon, the Ethereum scaling solution, offered help to Terra blockchain project to seamlessly migrate on the Polygon network. Nailwal tweeted

For Terra community projects who want a shared chain, choose @0xPolygon POS chain(ZKRollup soon)



If you are looking for an app specific chain, you can go for SUPERNET



-No weird restrictions on Validators/Bridge

-Future possibility to make your chain a rollup

-Eth community love https://t.co/Ek803OZQlL — Sandeep - Use Stripe on Polygon 💜 (@sandeepnailwal) May 15, 2022

Changpeng Zhao not very excited about Hardfork Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volumes in the globe, expressed his views on Twitter as to why a Hardfork (in simple words, permanent divergence from the previous version of the blockchain) of the Terra network would not be beneficial.