HTC's 'metaverse phone'; what is it all about?

HTC is all set to enter the Web3 world with its own metaverse phone , dubbed the Viveverse phone. The phone is scheduled to debut on Tuesday, June 28.

The company took to Twitter to announce the release of its new device that "combines the experience of mobile phones with virtual reality."

Originally scheduled to debut in April of this year, HTC's Viveverse phone—which has yet to receive an official name—has been delayed due to supply chain problems, according to reports.

There are still few facts available about the new HTC phone even after the announcement of its launch. Some of the unanswered questions are whether the phone would be a flagship model, and whether it would have a unique camera or new sensors. Aside from the anticipated support for the Vive Flow VR headset and native AR software, other specifications of the phone are not known.

It is also worth noting that Viveverse is HTC's very own metaverse brand and they have also launched AR and VR devices for the Viveverse experience.

