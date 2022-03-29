Kumar Sanu hops on NFT bandwagon, to launch series on FlamingoNFT

Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu has joined the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, SP Balasubramanyam, and others as he has partnered with upcoming NFT marketplace FlamingoNFT to launch his personal NFT collection in April.

The popular musician’s NFT series would include exclusive videos and audios of his unreleased songs, clips from his first audition, audio of his struggles and wins as an artist narrated by him, autographed digital memorabilia and collectibles, behind the scenes from some of his most popular hits, a walkthrough of his house, etc. The NFT collection would be available exclusively on the FlamingoNFT platform.

Commenting on the curation of his NFT collection, Kumar Sanu, said “NFTs have opened up a new way to engage with my fanbase and introduce them to some of the most defining moments of my personal and professional life. As an artist, I have always been keen to find newer ways and new mediums to express my music and connect with my fans. I am thrilled to take this journey forward through NFTs and digital art”

It is worth mentioning that 5% of proceeds from the sale of Kumar Sanu’s collection would be donated to an NGO as a charity.

Flamingo Group Pty Ltd is an Australia-based company that has collaborated with USA-based ITES company Doch LLC to design and develop the Flamingo NFT Marketplace.

Biman Das, Founder, Flamingo Group Pty Ltd, said, “We are thrilled to debut our NFT marketplace through our partnership with Kumar Sanu. Collecting digital art is slowly becoming a global phenomenon and we are excited about the prospect of providing a platform for artists to have a deeper and meaningful engagement with their fans."

