Over $7 mn stolen from Solana-based crypto wallets; probe underway

Solana based crypto wallets are facing an ongoing exploit with over 7 million dollars stolen from Phantom and Slope wallets so far.

Phantom and Slope are non-custodial cryptocurrency wallets. Users of these crypto wallet took to Twitter and other social media sites to report about this exploit.

🚨 Widespread Solana private key compromise 🚨



- attacker is stealing both native tokens (SOL) and SPL tokens (USDC)

- affecting wallets that have been inactive for >6 months

- both Phantom & Slope wallets reportedly drained pic.twitter.com/AkZXOGLD0Q — foobar (@0xfoobar) August 3, 2022

Phantom also released a statement about the same on Wednesday morning. They said, “We are working closely with other teams to get to the bottom of a reported vulnerability in the Solana ecosystem. At this time, the team does not believe this is a Phantom-specific issue.

As soon as we gather more information, we will issue an update.”

The crypto wallet also took to Twitter to clarify their position on the hack. They tweeted:

We are working closely with other teams to get to the bottom of a reported vulnerability in the Solana ecosystem. At this time, the team does not believe this is a Phantom-specific issue.



As soon as we gather more information, we will issue an update. — Phantom (@phantom) August 3, 2022

Slope also released a statement about the hack. They tweeted,

To all those currently affected by the breach on Solana, please know we are actively working to sort out the issue as rapidly as possible and rectify best we can.



We will be in touch as soon as we have answers. — Slope (@slope_finance) August 3, 2022

Several Solana RPC nodes are offline after the DDoS attack. This was done to slow down the ongoing exploit.

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)

