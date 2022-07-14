Startup Karnataka to collaborate with CoinSwitch to host blockchain hackathon 

Startup Karnataka, a Karnataka Government initiative to promote startups in the state, is organising a blockchain hackathon in association with crypto exchange CoinSwitch.

Centered around the themes of smart city, digital governance, and supply chain, the hackathon is titled ‘Building Future Cities’.

The winners of the hackathon will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh, with the total prize pool of the hackathon set at Rs 6 lakh. Participants can enter the competition individually or in a team of up to four members.

The hackathon will challenge participants to integrate blockchain with governance and administration in India. The focus of the competition would be on how blockchain can enable smart mobility, energy credits and trading, decentralised waste management, secure digital identity and certificate management, efficient and transparent vaccine distribution, and farm supplies and supply chain management. The hackathon will be held in Bengaluru from August 5 to August 6.

Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N, Minister for Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood in the Karnataka government said, “Karnataka is the torchbearer of Digital India. The state has an excellent track record of close collaboration between the government and entrepreneurs. This hackathon enables Karnataka to carry this success story to the next frontier of technology—blockchain—and empowers young innovators to utilize the power of blockchain for the public good.”

The hackathon is also supported by Sequoia Capital and Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament, Bangalore South. The MP also expressed his views on the hackathon, he said, “We are now ready for the next big technological leap, to build a blockchain-powered India. I am delighted to partner with CoinSwitch for a first-of-its-kind blockchain hackathon and sow the seeds of India’s future in Bengaluru.”

Ashish Singhal, co-founder, and CEO, CoinSwitch,“Blockchain is a powerful technology that will reshape every facet of our life. Building Future Cities blockchain hackathon is our effort to kickstart an innovation cycle in India for India, by equipping and enabling India’s strong pool of developers and innovators. At CoinSwitch, we have always believed that India will be the launchpad of a Web3 world. The hackathon is a step to realise this goal. I am excited to see what the young and smart minds of India bring to the table.”

