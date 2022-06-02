Tacos for tokens! Chipotle accepts crypto payments via Flexa

Chipotle, the popular Mexican fast-food chain, is now accepting bitcoin payments at all of its approximately 2,950 US-based locations via digital payment provider Flexa.

The popular Mexican fast-food chain will accept all 98 cryptocurrencies that Flexa now supports, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and seven U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins such as USD Coin, according to a partnership announced by Flexa on Wednesday (USDC).

However, there is no information about the news on Chipotle's website.

Ths is not the first time the food chain has experimented with cryptocurrencies. In April 2021, in honour of National Burrito Day, it distributed $100,000 worth of Bitcoin in addition to complimentary burritos, claiming to be the first U.S. restaurant chain to do a crypto giveaway.

For the so-called "chiptocurrency" promotion, Chipotle collaborated with former Ripple chief technology officer Stefan Thomas to create a game in which participants could win a burrito or up to $25,000 worth of Bitcoin by guessing a code.

The game mocked Thomas' experience of losing over 7,000 BTC because he forgot the password to his crypto wallet, which would be worth over $208 million today.

Other fast-food companies have also expressed interest in cryptocurrency and metaverse uses for their brands. In November 2021, Burger King teamed with trading site Robinhood to give customers free Dogecoin (DOGE), BTC, and ETH with meal purchases.

Moreover, the fast-food chain Welly's has also formed a partnership with Shiba Inu.